Hot Saturday

Heat and higher humidity are being promised for Saturday! Highs will be in the 90s with some places across the south and west perhaps getting close to 100. A few storms may develop along the dry line late in the day across parts of Clay, Jack, Montague, Jefferson, and Stephens county. Large hail will accompany any storms in these areas. A line of storms will develop along a cold front Saturday night and move south. Most of these storms will stay to our east.

The weather will turn a little cooler by Sunday and Memorial Day. A wetter, unsettled pattern sets up at some point late next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist