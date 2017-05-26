Multiple Rain Chances This Week

This week's weather comes with fairly normal temperatures and multiple chances of rain, especially later in the week. Today, Memorial Day, will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies light winds and highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be similar with sunny skies and light winds. From late Wednesday into the weekend there will be a series of disturbances moving into the southern plains from the Rockies which will trigger showers and thunderstorms. The seven day forecast shows five consecutive days with at least a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hard to say at this point if there will be a significant risk of severe thunderstorms.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist