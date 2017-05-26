Rain Chances Gradually Improve

Today will play out weather wise much like Monday did with mostly sunny skies, light winds and high in the upper 80s. We're not expecting much change in our temperatures between now and the weekend. The forecast challenge is in rain chances. Beginning Wednesday night, a series of weak disturbances will sweep across the southern plains giving us a daily chance of rain into the weekend. As of this morning, the best chance of rain looks to come Thursday. There may be a chance of stronger storms Saturday evening when our atmosphere will be unstable. We're going to keep slight rain chances in the forecast for Sunday too.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist