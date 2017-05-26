Sunny tomorrow, rain chances increase the rest of the week

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. We will start off the day with lows in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies, and the return of calm southerly winds will push our temperatures in the upper 80s. Some areas may see 90 degrees. This week will be very unsettled with multiple disturbances coming in from the Rockies. We are looking at multiple thunderstorm chances this week. The first chance coming late Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist
