McNiel Middle School celebrates last day of school with talent show

Some fun was had Friday at McNiel Middle School at the annual “McNiel’s Got Talent” show.

Newschannel 6 Evening Anchor Chris Horgen was the emcee of the event and guest judges included our very own Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson, Morning Meteorologist John Cameron, and Weekend Anchor Sarah Hines.

Acts of dance, song, and a unique talent of karate took place Friday in the school gym.

The show ended with a performance from teachers at McNiel!

16 different acts took part competing for the top prize.

“They get to see kids that they've come into contact with,” said Tania Rushing, principal of McNiel. “Everyday who have talents like playing the guitar, singing, playing the piano they didn't know and I think it also it inspires kids who aren't really into music or dance of the things that they can do.”

Third place went to “The Strings Group” for their performance with three violins and a cello.

Second place prize went to Makayla Smith, for a song she performed.

First place and bragging rights went to Ash Dright for his hip hop break dancing routine.

We want to give a big congratulation to all those students who took part.

