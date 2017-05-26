McNiel Middle School celebrates last day of school with talent s - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

McNiel Middle School celebrates last day of school with talent show

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Some fun was had Friday at McNiel Middle School at the annual “McNiel’s Got Talent” show.

Newschannel 6 Evening Anchor Chris Horgen was the emcee of the event and guest judges included our very own Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson, Morning Meteorologist John Cameron, and Weekend Anchor Sarah Hines.

Acts of dance, song, and a unique talent of karate took place Friday in the school gym.

The show ended with a performance from teachers at McNiel!

16 different acts took part competing for the top prize.

“They get to see kids that they've come into contact with,” said Tania Rushing, principal of McNiel.  “Everyday who have talents like playing the guitar, singing, playing the piano they didn't know and I think it also it inspires kids who aren't really into music or dance of the things that they can do.”

Third place went to “The Strings Group” for their performance with three violins and a cello.

Second place prize went to Makayla Smith, for a song she performed.

First place and bragging rights went to Ash Dright for his hip hop break dancing routine.

We want to give a big congratulation to all those students who took part.

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:15:24 GMT
    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:54:58 GMT
    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

  • Iowa Park mother stands against bullying

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:32:43 GMT
    An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.

