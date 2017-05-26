Traffic backed up, driver injured following accident on U.S. 82 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Traffic backed up, driver injured following accident on U.S. 82

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

An accident along U.S 82 Friday afternoon backed up traffic and caused minor injuries. 

Around 1:00 p.m. a pickup truck was driving eastbound near Parker Ranch Road when it was rear-ended by another pickup truck. 

DPS troopers said the driver of the rear pickup truck failed to control their speed and was possibly distracted before the collision. 

The driver of the front pickup was taken to United Regional by ambulance with minor injuries. 

The driver of the rear vehicle was not injured. 

DPS is investigating the incident. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:15:24 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:15:24 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:54:58 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:54:58 GMT

    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

  • Iowa Park mother stands against bullying

    Iowa Park mother stands against bullying

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:32:43 GMT
    Tyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High SchoolTyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High School

    An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.

    An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.

    •   
Powered by Frankly