Traffic backed up, driver injured following accident on U.S. 82

An accident along U.S 82 Friday afternoon backed up traffic and caused minor injuries.

Around 1:00 p.m. a pickup truck was driving eastbound near Parker Ranch Road when it was rear-ended by another pickup truck.

DPS troopers said the driver of the rear pickup truck failed to control their speed and was possibly distracted before the collision.

The driver of the front pickup was taken to United Regional by ambulance with minor injuries.

The driver of the rear vehicle was not injured.

DPS is investigating the incident.

