How to stay safe on the water this Memorial Day weekend

A lot of the Memorial Day weekend travelers will be hitting the lake.

There are things you can do to make sure it is enjoyable and accident-free.

State officials want you to be safe so that you can have a fun and eventful weekend.

Spencer Tibbits is an airman at Sheppard Air Force Base.

He is enjoying a four day weekend at Lake Arrowhead.

"The plan for us today is basically grilling and just relaxing and enjoying the opportunity we have," Tibbits said.

That plan also includes some swimming.

"We will be swimming a little bit but it's just a nice cool off from the work week," Tibbits said.

They are not the only one's that will be on the lake this weekend.

Texas Game Warden, Eddie Hood, said the holiday weekend is unpredictable, but they could have as many as 150 boats on the water.

He wants boaters to be aware of their surroundings, especially if they plan on tubing, wake boarding, or skiing.

"It's always a good idea to have it to where the operator of the boat has an unobstructed view of what's in front of him," Hood said. "Also have one or two observers on the boat that can communicate to the driver if the skier falls."

Hood said if you plan on boating, remember to have a life jacket for everyone on board and to be wearing it if you are 13 years old or under.

Have a fire extinguisher, sound producer, and throwing device as well.

However, swimming accidents can be the most dangerous.

"Always have someone watching the kids," Hood said. "And it is a tremendous idea for them to have a life jacket if they are swimming in the lake."

Hood said that is because you do not know how deep the water is and you can not see the bottom.

Tibbets agrees.

"Just make sure you are wearing your life jacket because it doesn't matter if you are in the boat or on a dock, it doesn't matter how deep it is," Tibbets said. "You could still drown."

Hood said he wants people to have a fun and safe weekend.

Despite how busy it gets at Lake Arrowhead, there will be increased patrol to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Hood also wants people drinking and boating to be responsible.

The same rules that apply to driving while intoxicated apply to boating as well.

Also, if you are on the boat intoxicated, you could also be arrested if you are a danger to yourself or others.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved