DPS said driver fatigue likely cause of rollover in Electra

Driver fatigue is what DPS trooper said likely what caused a rollover accident on U.S. 287 in Electra Friday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m. an SUV hauling a trailer was headed south on U.S. 287 near Harmony Road when it left the roadway into the right ditch.

The driver over corrected causing the SUV to skid sideways across U.S. 287, entering the median, rolling one time coming to rest on its wheels.

The driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital in Electra with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS officials said both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

An investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

