More DPS troopers on Texas roadways this Memorial Day weekend - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

More DPS troopers on Texas roadways this Memorial Day weekend

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

This weekend is the unofficial start of summer and the Texas Department of Public Safety is keeping Texans protected this weekend on the roads.

They are doing this by having more troopers on the roads looking for things like DWI, speeding, and seat belt violations.

Last Memorial Day weekend, DPS troopers made more than 40,000 stops across Texas.

“People get in a little bit of a hurry,” said DPS Sergeant Dan Buesing.  “Speed is still the number one cause of crashes in Texas.  Just be sure and drive defensively and slow down and be patient.”

Last year, more than 3,000 deaths happened on Texas roadways.

Sgt. Buesing hopes that number decrease this year.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

