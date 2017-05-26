Memorial bench for Lauren Landavazo installed at McNiel Middle School

After more than $2,000 raised McNiel Middle School now has a bench to honor Lauren Landavazo, who was shot and killed on her way home from school last year.

The idea came from the McNiel Student Council when they decided to purchase a bench in Lauren’s honor and place it on the school grounds.

The goal was to have it installed before summer vacation and Thursday it went in permanently by the entrance.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved