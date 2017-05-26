Gun shop owners say lower license fees may lead to spike in gun sales

Gun shop owners got excited after Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 16 into law which will lower first time handgun carry license fees by 100 dollars.

Jimmy Carpenter, the store manager at Wichita Falls GunCo Arms LLC, said he is excited about the new law.

"It's definitely going to help the gun industry," Carpenter said. "It's going to help the people out there."

Carpenter has been around guns since he was eight-years-old and he carries his gun strapped to his side.

The new fees, that take effect September of this year, will help the gun industry continue to grow.

"With the state of Texas is always helping the gun industry," Carpenter said. "We are going to see a spike in sales, a spike in people wanting to buy a license to carry."

With more gun owners, some question if crime will rise.

But Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Harold McClure said he does not see a connection between this legislation and a rise in crime.

Sgt. McClure said this is because officers assume everyone they encounter is carrying.

But he hopes one thing will never be changed when it comes to gun laws.

"The most important thing, in my opinion, is that you are properly trained in that weapon," Sgt. McClure said. "Training, just do not eliminate training."

GunCo Arms has a training course and a simulation program to teach new gun owners the laws and how to fire their weapons.

"They're learning where, and where you cannot carry. You're going to learn several holster types of carrying," Carpenter said.

They are also building an indoor shooting range which is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved