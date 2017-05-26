Gun shop owners say lower license fees may lead to spike in gun - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gun shop owners say lower license fees may lead to spike in gun sales

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Gun shop owners got excited after Governor Greg Abbott signed Texas Senate Bill 16 into law which will lower first time handgun carry license fees by 100 dollars. 

Jimmy Carpenter, the store manager at Wichita Falls GunCo Arms LLC, said he is excited about the new law. 

"It's definitely going to help the gun industry," Carpenter said. "It's going to help the people out there."

Carpenter has been around guns since he was eight-years-old and he carries his gun strapped to his side. 

The new fees, that take effect September of this year, will help the gun industry continue to grow. 

"With the state of Texas is always helping the gun industry," Carpenter said. "We are going to see a spike in sales, a spike in people wanting to buy a license to carry."

With more gun owners, some question if crime will rise.

But Wichita Falls Police Department Sergeant Harold McClure said he does not see a connection between this legislation and a rise in crime.

Sgt. McClure said this is because officers assume everyone they encounter is carrying. 

But he hopes one thing will never be changed when it comes to gun laws. 

"The most important thing, in my opinion, is that you are properly trained in that weapon," Sgt. McClure said. "Training, just do not eliminate training."

GunCo Arms has a training course and a simulation program to teach new gun owners the laws and how to fire their weapons. 

"They're learning where, and where you cannot carry. You're going to learn several holster types of carrying," Carpenter said. 

They are also building an indoor shooting range which is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • 23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    23 million more uninsured with GOP health bill, analysts say

    Friday, May 26 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:15:24 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 8:15 PM EDT2017-05-27 00:15:24 GMT

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

    The Congressional Budget Office planned to release its estimate Wednesday of what impact the GOP's House-passed health care overhaul would have on coverage and premiums.

  • Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:54:58 GMT
    Friday, May 26 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:54:58 GMT

    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

    Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester, England, to help victims of deadly bombing at her show earlier this week.

  • Iowa Park mother stands against bullying

    Iowa Park mother stands against bullying

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-05-26 23:32:43 GMT
    Tyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High SchoolTyler Andrew Garcia (T.A.G.) would have been a junior this year at Iowa Park High School

    An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.

    An Iowa Park mother who lost her son after years of being bullied is now working on a project that she hopes will bring a stop to bullying. Roxanne Jones lost her son Tyler to bullying in 2014 after he committed suicide She now hopes to share his story through six anti-bullying billboards with her son's picture.

    •   
Powered by Frankly