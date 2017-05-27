WFISD celebrates graduation

Seniors in 3 high schools with the Wichita Falls Independent School District walked the stage Saturday, with a diploma in hand.

With pomp and circumstance at the ready, the class of 2017 in WFISD walked the stage as high school students for the last time.

More than 400 of those students call themselves Rider Raiders.

For Matthew Luong, this graduation day is special.

"My entire family has gone to Rider,” said Luong, who is the first in his family to head off to college. “So I feel like it's been apart of my family so I feel like it's part of me to get involved with the school."

Luong is headed to Austin, to go from a Raider, to a longhorn.

"I opened the letter and you're just like where's the camera you know,” said Luong when asked about his reaction to being accepted to his dream school. “This has got to be a joke."

Sarah Tempelmeyer is graduating as valedictorian with an official grade point average of a 5.0.

"It's such an honor to be here and to represent so many people,"

Tempelmeyer was apart of several organizations at Rider, 2 of them being national honors society and student council.

She has a favorite part of her time here.

"I’ve loved making memories in the organizations I'm in and with the teachers and classes I'm in,” said Tempelmeyer.

"I played sports my freshman year,” said Madison Henderson who is also graduating today. “I played soccer and volleyball. A lot of clubs. I'm a little emotional, a little nervous, but everyone is all excited it's just a great day."

Even though Saturday’s graduates are taking different paths, Luong is taking a look back at his time as a Raider.

"Now that I'm at the end I look back and I just think like all those good memories just outshine,” said Luong.

As for Tempelmeyer, she has one message for the graduates that will come after her.

"Enjoy high school and enjoy time with your friends,” said Tempelmeyer. “It's a short life so make the most of it."

Wichita Falls High School and Hirshi High School also had graduations Saturday, congratulations to the class of 2017!