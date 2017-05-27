New Bridge at the Falls

The trail by the Falls at Wichita Falls' Lucy Park has a new bridge.

The trail has been blocked off for the past several weeks as crews worked to deconstruct and remove the old wooden bridge across the Falls.

Friday the City of Wichita Falls showed off the progress on its Facebook page.

The new bridge is made of metal and concrete and was brought in by a crane.

The city hopes to have the bridge ready to go by the 2017 Hotter'N Hell Hundred.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved