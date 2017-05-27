Wichita Falls house fire under investigation

A house fire at a home on the 4300 block of Chelsea Drive in Wichita Falls Saturday.

Fire officials said the fire appeared to have started outside the home around 2:12 p.m. before spreading to the roof of the house.

At one point, there were 20 fire crews on the scene.

A neighbor said a good Samaritan who was driving by tried to put out the fire.

"He grabbed a hose to try to put out the fire in the backyard," said Kay Daniel. "I think the owner of the house was the second man that come out. They tried to stop the flames from jumping into the roof, but they couldn't stop it."

Daniel said by the time the fire department got there the fire was pretty bad. She also said the residents had just moved into that home a few months ago.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within an hour.

Battalion Chief Randall Reel, with the WFFD, said no injuries were reported.

He adds the damage is estimated at about $190,000.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved