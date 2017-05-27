Motorcylce ride along helps raise money for new memorial wall - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Motorcylce ride along helps raise money for new memorial wall

GRAHAM, TX (KAUZ) -

Almost a hundred motorcycle riders, from all over Texas, revved their engines in Young County for a good cause Saturday morning. It was the first ever ride along in Graham and it was a fundraiser to raise money for a new memorial wall to honor 21st-century military veterans.

"We all family no matter what," Barbara Reynolds said. She is a marine mom and she said when her son was on tour and put his life on the line for his country, it was tough on her. 

"It's hard," Reynolds said holding back tears. "Not knowing if your baby is coming home or not."

Honoring veterans and their family members, like Reynolds and her son, is the reason Reta McCallum, a wife of a military veteran, started New Century Veterans Project. 

"When I'm right behind someone, see somebody looking at the wall, touching the wall, taking pictures of the wall, it's just good," McCallum said. "It's a good feeling."

Vietnam war veteran, Pete Palacios, said memorial walls make soldiers feel honored.

"Personally, I'm probably speaking for a lot of vets, personally, I don't feel I did enough," Palacios said. "I was just doing my job."

McCallum said they need to raise $30,000 dollars by November to set the contract with Willis Granite Products & Monuments.

The new memorial will be parallel to the other wall in Young County and cost around $130,000 dollars. The ride along raised more than $1,200 dollars alone.

To find out more information about the memorial wall you can go here. 

