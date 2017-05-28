Texas approves bill to allow guns near school in parked cars - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas approves bill to allow guns near school in parked cars

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
AUSTIN, TX (KAUZ) -

Texas lawmakers have voted to allow handgun permit holders to have guns in their parked cars outside schools.
    
The Senate gave final approval to the measure Saturday, sending it to Gov. Greg Abbott for his consideration. The vote came a day after Abbott signed into law a sharp decrease in fees paid to obtain a handgun license.
    
The bill allowing guns in parked cars at schools is aimed at teachers and school workers who want to keep their weapons in their vehicles without violating state law. Opponents worry it raises the potential for danger if a car is burglarized on school property.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

