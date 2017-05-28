Crash in Wichita Falls sends child to hospital

A child was taken to the hospital Sunday following a crash in Wichita Falls.

Police said the call first came in around 3:25 Sunday morning of a car driving in the wrong direction near the 200 block of Stratford.

Officers said the crash was nearly a head on collision.

One child was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not believe the driver going the wrong way was intoxicated, but age could have been a factor.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.