Crash in Wichita Falls leads to arrest

A crash in Wichita Falls leads to an arrest.

Officers said around 2:15 Sunday morning, a car was driving down Weeks Park Access Road.

Police tell Newschannel6 the driver did not follow the curve of the road and hit a utility pole and drove into an apartment complex on the 4700 block of Taft boulevard.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The name of that driver can not be confirmed at this time.