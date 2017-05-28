Group from Wichita Falls going overseas to help refugees

A group of more than 20 people from across the Lone Star state are making a trip overseas this summer to work with refugees. The point is not as just for a mission trip, but to also understand the culture and bridge the gap between refugees and Americans.

Brandon Edwards is the youth minister at the Faith Village church of Christ and has grown up all over the world.

“I spent most of my life in Europe and Italy and Greece,” said Edwards. “My family actually moved there when I went to college my family moved to Greece and so I've had strong ties for quite a while.”

These strong ties got him a phone call just a few months ago, from an organization that helps refugees that flee to Greece from their home countries.

There was no hesitation that he wanted to take a group of people on this trip, but didn’t want to just invite his youth group.

In July, 3 churches in Wichita Falls, along with churches across Texas will go to help refugees in Greece.

Caleb Fox is one of the people going.

“That makes me happy when I can make other people happy,” said Fox. When I heard that we were going to Greece and that we would be feeding refugees and helping the people over there I thought that would make those people happy.”

When the announcement to help was made, Edwards did hear concerns, but said it’s those concerns that makes him want to go more to bridge that gap.

“Syria and the middle east have such this negative connotation right now especially to Americans,” said Edwards. “I understand it. I get it because we only view it from one perspective. This isn't to say that we agree with what many of them are or teach over there. In a lot of ways, I don't but it doesn't mean they are not human. We're going to open some eyes to burst some bubbles of understanding....so that we may better understand the world around us and what people are actually experiencing.”

Evan Jackson has been overseas before, but this will be his first time to work with refugees.

“It will really make me consider what is happening on the news and it will have me a lot more personally connected to the people over there,” said Jackson.

“All human beings want the same thing,” said Edwards. “They want happiness. They want joy. They want something more for their families. When you attach those common traits, those common wants and desires as people that's where you find peace.”

