Update:State troopers capture suspect following manhunt

State troopers say the suspect they were searching for has been taken into custody and booked into the Wichita County jail.

32 year old Brandon Scott Berry of Colorado Springs, Colorado was charged with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces and under 5 pounds and with evading arrest.

He was found in a field near Old Electra Road at approximately 3 P.M.

Earlier Sunday, State troopers were searching for the suspect who fled the scene of a traffic stop at US 287 and Harmony Road Sunday.

Troopers say the man fled the scene heading southeast into a heavily wooded pasture.

They say he has a lengthy criminal history and may be wanted in Colorado

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved