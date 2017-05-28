Memorial Day ceremonies set to honor vets who died in battle

There are a number of ceremonies taking place on Memorial day to remember those who lost their lives while fighting for our country.

Crestview Memorial Park and East Lawn Cemetery in Wichita Falls will have people placing flags on veteran's graves at 7 a.m.

Those two locations also have programs scheduled for 10 a.m.

The Scotland-Windthorst Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2676 is commemorating the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War One with two ceremonies on Monday.

The first will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Scotland from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The site of the second ceremony will be St. Mary's Catholic Church in Windthorst from 11 a.m. to noon.

Those who are putting on the event are asking those who plan on coming out to bring lawn chairs to help with seating.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved