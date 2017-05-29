Texas approves extending exam reprieve for some students

More Texas high schoolers could soon have a chance to graduate without passing all of the state's mandatory tests.



The Texas House late Sunday gave final approval to extend for two more years an alternative graduation program for high school seniors who fail the standardized tests required for a diploma.



The program, first created in 2015, allows students not passing up to two standardized tests in English, U.S. history, biology, and algebra to appear before educational committees.



Those committees can grant diplomas based on other factors, like passing all necessary classes with acceptable attendance and grades.



Designed to help students with language barriers, learning disabilities, and testing anxiety, the program would have expired, but would now be extended until 2019.



The proposal now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

