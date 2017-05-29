Scotland-Windthorst Memorial Day services help bring awareness to the meaning of the holiday

Scotland-Windthorst VFW Post 2676 and it's auxiliary held Memorial Day ceremony's in those respective towns with American Legion Riders and Hirschi Jr. ROTC members to remember those who have fallen fighting for our country.

The messaged that they wanted to drive home to all in attendance: the meaning of Memorial Day.

It is a day of appreciation to fallen veterans and their families.

"They gave their spouse up to do their duty for the United States in all wars dating way back and to the present," U.S. Veteran, John Luig said.

It is a very meaningful day to Luig.

"I had a brother serve in Vietnam along with several brother-in-laws," he said. "And that's why it's special to me."

But not all view the holiday in that same light.

It is something Lieutenant Colonel and guest speaker, Matthew Simmons, wants to change.

"As we get further and further displaced from those events where the overwhelming majority of the nation was personally touched by loss in war, I think it becomes more of a challenge to educate our young people on the importance of recognizing the sacrifices made," Colonel Simmons said. "The people who attended this ceremony, by and large, were veterans and their families. We were preaching to the choir if you will. But it's the young people who attended that I really wanted to get the message out to."

Luig agreed with that message.

"We get in our busy world and we know it's a holiday, but we don't have any idea what it's about," Luig said. "What it's purpose is."

"It's not about me and it's not about my loss, Colonel Matthews said. "But it's about communicating that feeling to the people who haven't necessary personally experienced it."

Luig and Colonel Simmons want everybody to take a little bit of time out of their Memorial Day to remember those who have fallen for our freedom.

Colonel Simmons said Presidential Proclamation actually dictated people take a moment to recognize those lost at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

He said it doesn't matter what time you do it, but take time to remember the sacrifices that were made.

