Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Officers are looking for Donniqua Antoinette Simpson, 26, who is wanted on a Deadly Conduct charge.

Simpson is five feet six inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

