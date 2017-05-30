Manhunt Monday

Immigrants from Arizona and elsewhere are urging grassroots resistance against Texas' recently passed crackdown on "sanctuary cities."
If your kids are into nature, want to learn about space, or maybe have a thing for science, then check out the many summer camps at the River Bend Nature Center.
If you want to play a fun game of golf while raising money for an organization that is dedicated to helping those with special needs, then you can do so this Friday.
Zbigniew Brzezinski, President Carter's national security adviser, received a dreaded 3 a.m. phone call, reporting the U.S. was under nuclear attack.
Joint Base San Antonio has been placed on security lockdown according to a message posted on the official Facebook page for the base.
