River Bend Nature Center hosting several camps this summer

If your kids are interested in nature, want to learn about space, or maybe have a thing for science, then check out the many summer camps at the River Bend Nature Center.

The first camp is Crazy 'Bout Critters on June 12th through June 16th.

Campers will find evidence of animals, build their own critter habitat, meet local animals, and make animal tracks.

Launch Into Space is from June 26th through June 30th.

Campers will explore the planets, the universe, and the birth of a star, create a galaxy and design a spaceship.

Mad Science Lab is from July 10th through 14th.

Campers will explore the world of science from biology to geology, use science tools, search for fossils and rocks, and discover pond ecology.

The final camp is Junior Engineers from July 24th through 28th.

Campers will design a vehicle and a rocket, build a bridge, construct an animal habitat, and participate in a classic egg drop.

Registration ends the Wednesday before each camp begins at 5:00 p.m.

The ages are 4 to 12 years old and the camps are 8:30 a.m. 12:00 p.m. each day.

The cost is $80 for members and $90 for non-members.

