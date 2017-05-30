Marlene Goldstein Golf Scramble benefiting the ARC is this Friday

If you want to play a fun game of golf while raising money for an organization that is dedicated to helping those with special needs, then you can do so this Friday.

The 39th annual Marlene Goldstein Golf Scramble is at the Champions Course at Weeks Park this Friday with tee time at 1:00 p.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $80 per person.

All proceeds benefit the ARC of Wichita County, which is an organization that specializes in helping residents with disabilities.

If you have any questions you can give the ARC a call at (940) 692-2302 or visit their website.

