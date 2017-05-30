Olivia Newton-John postpones tour to battle breast cancer

Olivia Newton-John has postponed concert dates, including one on June 10 in Wichita Falls, to fight breast cancer.

The 68-year-old revealed that back pain that caused her to initially postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer.

This is not Newton-John's first battle with breast cancer. In 1992, Newton-John beat breast cancer.

In 2012, she established the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne Australia.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Newton-John will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy.

In a statement on her website, she said, "I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia."

Newton-John said she is confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.

Ticket buyers for the upcoming concert should contact the Memorial Auditorium for a refund.

