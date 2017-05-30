Rain Chances Set to Return

An unsettled weather pattern kicks in this week which will lead to some rain chances by late Wednesday night into Thursday. The pattern will feature weak systems and severe weather isn't all that likely. However, some of the storms could produce some decent downpours. The pattern doesn't change much into next week with more scattered showers chances.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.