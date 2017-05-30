Rain Chances Set to Return - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rain Chances Set to Return

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
An unsettled weather pattern kicks in this week which will lead to some rain chances by late Wednesday night into Thursday. The pattern will feature weak systems and severe weather isn't all that likely. However, some of the storms could produce some decent downpours. The pattern doesn't change much into next week with more scattered showers chances.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

