Rain Slowly Gets Closer

Today's weather will not be any different than Monday and Tuesday. Mild this morning, very warm this afternoon with light winds. Its possible that places like Throckmorton and Jacksboro see a stray afternoon shower. A disturbance swirling over far west Texas will move a little closer tonight into Thursday improving our rain chances. Our atmosphere will be unsettled enough to produce multiple rain chances over the coming days but not to the degree in which severe weather will be a major concern. Fair rain chances Thursday and Friday with lesser chances Saturday and Sunday, though we could see strong isolated storms Saturday evening.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist