Local hospice receives 2017 Hospice Honors Elite award

Hospice of Wichita Falls has been ranked in the top 4-percent of hospices nationwide.

Hospice of Wichita Falls was recently recognized as a 2017 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by Deyta Analytics.

Hospice Honors is a program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver's point of view.

Hospice of Wichita Falls is the first and only community-based nonprofit hospice in north central Texas.

Opened in 1985, Hospice of Wichita Falls provides physical and medical care for patients of any age with life-threatening illnesses, as well as emotional support for patients and their families.

Hospice of Wichita Falls serves 12 Texas counties.

