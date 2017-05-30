Three car collision sends one to the hospital in Wichita Falls

An accident on Tuesday afternoon sends one person to the hospital.

The three car collision occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Kell Boulevard and Holliday Road in Wichita Falls.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on Kell Blvd. approaching downtown while crews cleared the scene.

It is unclear how the collision occurred, but Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Harold McClure said the reporting officer was not going to treat the accident as 'a major wreck.'

