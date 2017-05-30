New bridge to be built on Bohner road in Wichita County

Two years after a culvert was washed away on Bohner Road in Wichita County, plans for a bridge to be built are in place.

Part of that road is still closed from the incident.

At Monday's Wichita County Commissioners Court meeting, a motion was passed to put the project out for bid.

It will cost approximately $200,000 dollars.

FEMA will pay for 80-percent of the work, while the county will pay the other 20-percent.

Wichita County Judge, Woody Gossom, said he has seen a culvert washed away three different times in that location during his time as a county judge.

He said this project is long overdue.

"This bridge has been out for almost two years," Judge Gossom said. "This is a ridiculous amount of time and it's been nothing but bureaucracy. In fairness to FEMA, they've had a horrendous number of events to try to take care of in the last two years."

County commissioners and FEMA discussed installing another culvert but decided they need to address the issue to fix the road long-term.

Commissioner, Lee Harvey, said it has been a long process to get to this point but is happy to be moving forward.

Bids will be opened on June 12th and commissioners said that is when they will know more.

Judge Gossom added that, right now, there is no target date for when the project will be completed.

He said buyouts are still being finalized to homes that were damaged in that area from flooding.

