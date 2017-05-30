Wichita Falls Housing Authority hosting hiring event on June 13

The Wichita Falls Housing Authority is hosting a hiring event along with Durham School Services this June.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, June 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Self-Sufficiency programs along with Durham School Services will be looking to employee school bus drivers-in-training.

The event is open to the public and there is no RSVP required.

Just head to the Paul Irwin Center at 115 East Wichita Street on Tuesday, June 13 if you are interested.

For questions or more information, you can call Paris Ward at (940) 687-2450.

