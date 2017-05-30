Wichita Falls Chipotle among restaurants affected by cyber security attack

A cyber security attack that hit several Chipotle restaurants, including the Wichita Falls location, allowed hackers to steal credit card information from customers.

The company first announced the breach on April 25 but on Friday Chipotle released the restaurants that were affected and the kind of malware used in the attack.

A Chipotle spokesman told CNN on Sunday, "most, but not all restaurants may have been involved."

The breach happened between March 24 and April 18.

The malware worked by infecting cash registers and capturing information stored on the magnetic strip on credit cards.

The information stored on the magnetic strip can include the cardholder's name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code.

Chipotle is working with law enforcement officials and cyber security firms.

The company is suggesting customers scan their credit card statements for potentially fraudulent purchases.

Victims should contact the Federal Trade Commissions, the attorney general in their home state, or their local police department.

