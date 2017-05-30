AAA Texas: Tips to protect children, pets, and property this summer

As intense summer heat hits Texoma, AAA Texas wants to remind Texans about the dangers their children, pets, and property can face during the summer months.

Temperatures inside a vehicle, even on a mild day, can reach deadly levels in 10 minutes.

Children are very susceptible to heatstroke because their bodies can heat up five times faster than adults.

Animals are equally susceptible to the summer heat.

Dogs are not able to sweat like humans do, but instead cool themselves down by panting and sweating through their paws.

If they have only overheated air to breathe, they can collapse, suffer brain damage, and die of heatstroke.

AAA Texas released a list of precautions to take as the temperatures begin to rise:

* Never leave children or animals unattended in a car, not even for a short period of time. Outside air temperatures in the nineties can rise to 125 degrees inside the vehicle very quickly and can cause brain damage or death.

* Create reminders and habits that give you and caregivers a safety net. Leave an item needed at your next stop in the back seat so you don't forget about your loved one.

* Take action if you see an unattended child or pet in a vehicle. Dial 911 immediately and follow the instructions of emergency personnel.

* Make sure all child passengers have left the vehicle after it is parked.

* Keep vehicles locked at all times; even in the garage or driveway.

* Never leave keys and/or remote openers within reach of children.

* When parked, use a sun shield to cover the windshield to minimize heat buildup and to help protect the car's interior.

* Cover metal and plastic parts on seat belts and child safety seats to prevent burns.

* Open the vehicle's doors and let the interior cool for a few minutes before entering.

* Remember to remove electronics such as cell phones, iPods, etc. from your vehicle, as the high heat can drain the batteries and possibly damage internal components.

