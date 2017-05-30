'Rocks in the Falls' hosting painting party for After Hours Art Walk

Rocks in the Falls is hosting a painting party for the After Hours Art Walk in downtown Wichita Falls this Thursday.

The fun will be taking place at Odd Duck Coffee at 717 7th Street.

Organizers want you to bring your creativity and put it on some rocks that you can hide once the masterpiece dries on Friday.

Once you find the perfect hiding spot you can take a picture and post it with the hashtags #FallsRocks #RocksInTheFalls

