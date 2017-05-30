Wichita County Sheriff's Office firing range to have asphalt surface

After a heated discussion last week over the surface of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office gun range, commissioners will move forward with asphalt.

At Monday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners were presented with a new bid for concrete.

The original bid was around $22,000 dollars, about $14,000 dollars higher than their bid for asphalt.

At the last meeting, Commissioner Lee Harvey advocated for asphalt and Sheriff David Duke for concrete.

At one point Commissioner Harvey said he would step down as project manager if they did not proceed with asphalt because he wants to save the taxpayers dollars.

Monday a bid for concrete was brought to the council for just under $16,000 dollars.

Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom made a motion for that bid but there was no second by commissioners and the motion died.

Judge Gossom said it is nothing to get hung up on.

"Let it go," he said. "It's going to work out fine. I never had a range that nice in the Army to shoot from in my whole life."

However, Judge Gossom said that the difference in the two costs is not as big as it looks because it will cost more to lay the asphalt than it would to pour concrete.

Commissioners also got an update on what has been done this past week at the gun range.

Not a lot has been done, but they received a lot of quotes.

That includes their handicap ramps, construction of the bathrooms, and electrical work.

Commissioner Harvey also said a classroom will be built on site for deputies.

Construction representatives said that asphalt will not be laid this week, but hopefully, they can begin the process next week.

Sheriff Duke said that he does not agree with the decision, but supports it and believes it will be a state-of-the-art facility.

