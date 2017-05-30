WFPD search for suspect who left bomb threat note at Texas Credit Corp.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a note was left on a printer in a building saying there was a bomb inside on Midwestern Parkway, Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 9:00 a.m. to Loans Texas Credit Corporation.

Employees of that building found the note.

Emergency crews blocked off the area and monitored the building across the street in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot.

"The police department had the bomb sniffing dog from Sheppard [Air Force Base] come out," Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshall Jody Ashlock said. "They checked the entire building and all the open buildings of the exterior and didn't find anything in the structure. Then we cleared the structure."

The 'all clear' happened around 11:00 a.m.

