Suspected Red Fox Road shooter facing more charges

A man arrested in connection with a shooting on Red Fox Road in Wichita Falls on May 19 is facing additional charges.

Ikeem Elijajuan Shaw, 26, is being charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Deadly Conduct.

On Friday, May 19th around 7:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Red Fox and United Regional Hospital in reference to a shots fired call.

Police found a 34-year-old man had been shot several times in his upper torso.

A witness told officers the victim was in a car on Red Fox Rd. when Shaw approached the vehicle and fired several shots at the victim.

The victim also identified the shooter as Shaw.

That witness said Shaw and the victim were supposed to fight on that day because the witness had been sexually involved with Shaw while the victim was in jail for the previous two to three months.

Shaw is currently sitting in the Wichita County Jail on a $700,000 total bond.

