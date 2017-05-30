Wichita county commissioners holding meeting to discuss new jail - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita county commissioners holding meeting to discuss new jail

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita County Commissioners will meet Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. in a special session to discuss the construction of the new county jail.

Architects, along with other groups, will also be in attendance to discuss their plans moving forward.

