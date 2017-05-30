Big rig's sharp turn ends with trailer in the ditch along Lawrence Rd.

A delivery truck caused a bit of a traffic jam on Tuesday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. a delivery truck hauling building materials made a sharp right turn off Lawrence Road into the Home Depot parking lot.

The driver did not make the driveway and the back of the truck fell into a drainage ditch along Lawrence Rd.

A large tow truck was called in to pull the delivery truck out of the ditch.

No injuries were reported.

Wichita Falls Police redirected traffic while crews worked to get the truck out of the ditch.

