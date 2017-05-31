Celebrate World No Tobacco Day at Castaway Cove Waterpark today

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition is advocating for people in the community to not smoke in vehicles.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.
