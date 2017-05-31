Celebrate World No Tobacco Day at Castaway Cove Waterpark today

May 21 is World No Tobacco Day.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition is advocating for people in the community to not smoke in vehicles.

Nearly 36-percent of youth polled in Wichita County said they were exposed to secondhand smoke in cars at least one day per week.

The TPCC's snorkel campaign is meant to show the community how children are affected by secondhand smoke.

Youth and adults from TPCC will be at Castaway Cove Waterpark from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. today to advocate for change on the issue.

The TPCC wants you to come celebrate World No Tobacco Day at the Waterpark.

