Search for Interim Mayor continues in Bowie

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -

There is still time to apply for the Interim Mayor position in Bowie, TX. 

The position opened up earlier this month after the sudden resignation of Larry Slack. 

Newschannel 6 spoke with officials Wednesday afternoon who said four applications had been turned in so far. 

People interested in the position can submit an application before 5:00 p.m. 

On Tuesday, June 6 the Bowie City Council will make a decision on who will fill the empty seat. 

The person chosen to serve as the Interim Mayor will do so until the November election later this year. 

