Search for Interim Mayor continues in Bowie

There is still time to apply for the Interim Mayor position in Bowie, TX.

The position opened up earlier this month after the sudden resignation of Larry Slack.

Newschannel 6 spoke with officials Wednesday afternoon who said four applications had been turned in so far.

People interested in the position can submit an application before 5:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, June 6 the Bowie City Council will make a decision on who will fill the empty seat.

The person chosen to serve as the Interim Mayor will do so until the November election later this year.

