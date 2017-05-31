Avenue Q musical will hit stage in Wichita Falls

A new musical has made its way to the Backdoor Theatre and it sure to give a laugh to the older crowd.

Avenue Q has been called Sesame Street for adults.

The story centers around a recent college graduate named Princeton in a New York City Apartment.

Tickets range from $17 to $35.

The show runs from June 2 to June 24 on select nights.

It is a dinner theater production with food served at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved