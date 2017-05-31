Parade of Homes kicks off this Friday in Wichita Falls

If you are looking to see the best homes in Wichita Falls, then check out the Parade of Homes.

The event kicks off this Friday and you get to tour eight homes.

To see the map just click here.

The dates are this Friday through Sunday (June 2 through June 4) and next Friday through Sunday (June 9 through June 11.)

Friday is 6:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. and the weekend times are from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and the homes are judged by best overall, best kitchen, best master bath, best backyard, and best curb appeal.

