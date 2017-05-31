Parade of Homes kicks off this Friday in Wichita Falls

The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
If you are looking to see the best homes in Wichita Falls, then check out the Parade of Homes.
Avenue Q has been called Sesame Street for adults.
