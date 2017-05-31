Unsettled Weather Moving IN - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Unsettled Weather Moving IN

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
The unsettled weather patter kicks in starting Thursday with daily and nightly rain chances into the weekend and possibly beyond. As a result of clouds and rain chances, temperatures will be kept in check. Most highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s. There's no signs for any really hot weather as we head into at least the first part of June.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

