Vernon man gets 12 years for possession of meth

The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A Vernon man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.
Hit or miss, the Pentagon's attempt to shoot down a mock warhead over the Pacific Ocean will mark an important milestone for the missile defense program.
