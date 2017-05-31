Vernon man gets 12 years for possession of meth

A Vernon man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Chad Allen Lawson, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday by District Judge Reed. C. O'Connor.

Lawson pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.

Lawson has been in custody since his arrest in December 2016.

According to court documents, on August 21, 2016, Lawson lead Saint Jo Police on a chase while officers were trying to initiate a traffic stop.

DPS troopers caught up with Lawson in the Bellevue area.

When he was captured, Lawson was holding a container with a small plastic bag inside.

That bag contained 186.87 grams of methamphetamine.

The Texas DPS and Saint Jo Police Department investigated.

