Heroes of Texoma: Jazzy the service dog

This week's Hero of Texoma is of the four legged kind.

A service dog named Jazzy belongs to retired U.S. Army veteran Craig Daniels.

"A year before I was ready to retire I was diagnosed with PTSD and traumatic brain injuries. Part of the program and the treatment was training a service animal," Daniels said.

Daniels joined the army in 1992 after graduating high school and served for 23 years.

He served on multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Following his diagnosis, Daniels joined a program to help treat his disabilities and that is where he met Jazzy.

"(Jazzy) comforts me during a time of anxiety or high-stress levels. She can sense that and she kind of calms me down. She'll get up in my lap and want (some) love," Daniels said.

Jazzy has been Daniels service dog since April of 2012.

Daniels' previous job environments were not conducive for a service animal.

But in December of 2015 Daniels began working at the Work Services Corporation.

WSC's mission is to empower people with disabilities.

That mission led company leaders to decide to let Jazzy become a part of the WSC family.

"To see the change in the work environment with our employees as they've connected with Jazzy has been the neatest thing," Ben Ezzell, WSC VP of Operations said.

For the last three weeks, Jazzy has become a daily visitor for many employees at WSC as Daniels goes about his work day.

"She is just as much a service dog to everybody here at Work Services as she is to me," Daniels said.

Ezzell said the morale at WSC is so much better thanks to Jazzy and he thanks Daniels for that.

But Daniels is also grateful to be able to have his sidekick with him all day long.

"With Jazzy, she just fits," Daniels said.

