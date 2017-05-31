Four-generation family-owned business wants to grow with government help

Classes may be out right now at Midwestern State University but education on campus continues.

MSU and the Small Business Development Center hosted a Matchmaking Fair at Dillard College of Business on Wednesday.

Area businesses learned how to bid for government contracts at the fair including one family-owned Burkburnett business.

Jordan McLain is a 31-year-old Burkburnett business owner.

His great-grandfather started the McLain Construction Co. and he wants to grow it with government contracts.

"Purchasing more equipment, more transportation and hiring more employees," McLain said.

He said the goal is to employ more of his neighbors to grow his business big enough to get a government contract but he wants to grow it to a reasonable size.

"As volatile as construction is when you have those low periods you end up having to fire people," McLain said.

82nd Contracting Squadron Major Roderick Edwards said small business owners, like McLain, are always welcome.

"We tell people the sky's the limit," Maj. Edwards said. "If you got something you think we'd be interested in, just come pay us a visit."

McLain said he is developing an online business, Home Hero, which he hopes to get a government contract for as well.

Maj. Edwards advised business owners to have a capability sheet when you meet with a government contractor.

That way they know what the business is able to do.

If you would like to register your business for a federal business opportunity, you can go here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved