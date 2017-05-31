Three men sentenced for involvement in meth distribution ring

Three men were sentenced for their involvement in trafficking methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Jackie Eugene Clayton, 38, Juan Carlos Lopez, 53, and Rudy Roman Ramirez, 45, were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor following their guilty pleas in February 2017 to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine.

Clayton was sentenced to 19 years, Lopez was sentenced to eight years, and Ramirez was sentenced to eleven years in federal prison.

A fourth defendant, Juan Leonardo Tello will be sentenced on June 26, 2017.

According to court documents, from December 2014 through early December 2015, Clayton on multiple occasions distributed varied quantities of methamphetamine to Ramirez and Lopez.

Clayton, who lived in Dallas, during the conspiracy, distributed the meth to numerous customers from Wichita Falls, including Ramirez and Lopez.

Clayton's Wichita Falls customers usually traveled to Dallas to get the meth.

The documents said those customers would return to Wichita Falls to distribute to their own customers.

Ramirez also received large quantities of meth from co-conspirator Tello, who lived in Dallas.

Ramirez picked up meth from Tello directly and sent Lopez to pick up meth and take it back to Wichita Falls for distribution.

Ramirez paid Tello in cash and via wire transfers.

More than $75,000 in drug proceeds were identified.

The case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Wichita County District Attorney's Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.

